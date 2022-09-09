Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.99

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23.
About Chykingyoung Investment Development
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
