Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 245,579 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,610,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of Welltower as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,078,000 after buying an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. 58,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,760. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.53 and a 52 week high of $99.43.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

