Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,473,181 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MDT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $89.22. 163,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,446. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

