Cibc World Markets Corp Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,149 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $158,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 367,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,163,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,373,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,665,000 after buying an additional 57,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

PG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.10. The stock had a trading volume of 173,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

