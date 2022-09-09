Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $53,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.13. 181,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

