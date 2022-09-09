Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $33,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 487,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 38,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 389.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,273,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of PSA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $339.34. The company had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,563. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $330.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.33.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

