Cibc World Markets Corp Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.05% of NextEra Energy worth $87,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after buying an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,383,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.08. 136,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

