Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,537 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $37,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Equinix by 20.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equinix Trading Up 1.0 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $818.75.

Shares of EQIX traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $657.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,012. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $878.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $667.38 and its 200 day moving average is $687.76.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.