Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,170,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,821,284 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.2% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Citigroup worth $276,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 377,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,753,091. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

