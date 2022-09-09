Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.66. 3,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 106,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.
Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.
Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.
