Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.66. 3,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 106,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $795.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Cimpress Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 10.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.