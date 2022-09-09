Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $68,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,438,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 267,369 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,755,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 55,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

CSCO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.82. 198,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,364,546. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

