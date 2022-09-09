Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,698,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,594,796 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,377,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $45.80. 365,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,546. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.