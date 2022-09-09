Citigroup Lowers Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) to Sell

Citigroup lowered shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets began coverage on Alvotech in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alvotech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Alvotech stock opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Alvotech has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $57,317,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter worth $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

