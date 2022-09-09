City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.29

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.29 ($0.61) and traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.58). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.62), with a volume of 20,572 shares traded.

City of London Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of £61.51 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.19.

About City of London Group

(Get Rating)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; property bridging finances; market broking advise services for general insurance, commercial finance broking, regulated mortgages, protection, pensions, and investments; and banking license application services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.