Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Clarivate by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Clarivate by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Clarivate by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

