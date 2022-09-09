Cliffwater LLC Has $92.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliffwater LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 24.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $92,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.98. 19,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,525,525. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

