Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 7%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.05 and last traded at $66.98. 60,941 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,412,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Cloudflare Trading Up 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,977 shares of company stock worth $14,007,694 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 326.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 11.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,721,000 after purchasing an additional 270,389 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

