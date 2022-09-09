CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,719 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $491,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 70.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 85.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.87. 29,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,856. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.76%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

