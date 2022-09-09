Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $83.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

