Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $201.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.16. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

