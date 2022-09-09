Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 138 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $120.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

