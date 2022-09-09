Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Colgate-Palmolive has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.0%.

CL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,377,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,049,640. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

