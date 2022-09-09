Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,919 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.6% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $49,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 646,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $60.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

