Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Trading Up 1.6%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.55 ($41.38) and last traded at €39.98 ($40.79). Approximately 1,174,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €39.34 ($40.14).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.65 and a 200-day moving average of €49.45.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

