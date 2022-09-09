Comparing Allbirds (BIRD) and Its Peers

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Allbirds to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allbirds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1277 1995 58 2.53

Earnings and Valuation

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 154.12%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 24.43%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -6.03 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.75

Allbirds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.24% 15.69% 7.66%

Summary

Allbirds rivals beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

