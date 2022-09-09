Comparing EVE (NYSE:EVEX) & Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) and EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Joby Aviation has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVE has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Joby Aviation and EVE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 4 2 0 2.33 EVE 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Joby Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential upside of 68.19%. EVE has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential downside of 1.22%. Given Joby Aviation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Joby Aviation is more favorable than EVE.

This table compares Joby Aviation and EVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A -21.14% -18.64% EVE N/A -9.95% -2.05%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.0% of Joby Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EVE shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Joby Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and EVE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$180.32 million ($0.39) -14.03 EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A

Summary

Joby Aviation beats EVE on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

