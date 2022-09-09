Compound (COMP) Market Cap Hits $382.66 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Compound has a market cap of $382.66 million and $41.76 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can now be bought for about $52.89 or 0.00248654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00140840 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00041781 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001568 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Compound

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,234,879 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

