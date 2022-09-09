Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Shares of Comstock Metals Ltd. (CVE:CSL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Comstock Metals Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.00.

Comstock Metals Company Profile

Comstock Metals Ltd., a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project covering an area of 853 hectares located in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan.

