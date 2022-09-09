Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $248.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.