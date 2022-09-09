Constellation Price Hits $0.0752 on Top Exchanges (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Constellation has a total market cap of $95.29 million and approximately $779,136.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Constellation coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036459 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004159 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,274.68 or 1.00017792 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036510 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is constellationlabs.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
