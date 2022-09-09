Contentos Hits One Day Volume of $6.06 Million (COS)

Contentos (COS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004815 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020697 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00061767 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00069196 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005530 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00077496 BTC.
Contentos Coin Profile
Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,487,629 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Contentos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.
