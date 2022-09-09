ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 8305466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $817.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,459,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,496,561 shares of company stock worth $10,333,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISH. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.