ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading 7.8% Higher

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 363,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,125,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Piotr Szulczewski sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,602,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,459,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.67, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,077.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,496,561 shares of company stock valued at $10,333,080 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 61.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,264,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after buying an additional 3,161,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,402,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 563,737 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 32.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after buying an additional 1,238,101 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ContextLogic by 538.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after buying an additional 4,066,475 shares during the period. 37.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.