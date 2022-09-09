Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 26,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 187,034 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CNVY shares. Barclays cut shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $89.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Health Solutions

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.