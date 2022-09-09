Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.00.

NYSE:COO traded up $6.21 on Friday, reaching $314.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,335. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $283.03 and a 12-month high of $455.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $313.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.31.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

