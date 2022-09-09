Corus Entertainment Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:CJREF)

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0466 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CJREF opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $496.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Corus Entertainment

CJREF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

(Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.