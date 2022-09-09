Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.38.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BASE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.