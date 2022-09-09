Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $47.38.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.94% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
