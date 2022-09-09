Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $39.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share.

Couchbase Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $47.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

