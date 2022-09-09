CPUcoin (CPU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $107,718.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last week, CPUcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.60 million and approximately $107,718.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPUcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004188 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,223.18 or 0.99998514 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036288 BTC.

CPUcoin Profile

CPU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. The official website for CPUcoin is cpucoin.io. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

CPUcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

