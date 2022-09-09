CPUcoin (CPU) 1-Day Volume Reaches $107,718.00

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One CPUcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUcoin has a total market cap of $20.60 million and approximately $107,718.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CPUcoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPUcoin

CPUcoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

