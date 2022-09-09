Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Hits $17.72

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $10.92 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for about $17.72 or 0.00083398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

