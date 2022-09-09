Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 720” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, set a GBX 560 ($6.77) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 587.69 ($7.10).

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Trading Up 0.6 %

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 471.15 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 454.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 477.26. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 305.07 ($3.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The stock has a market cap of £61.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 457.43.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.