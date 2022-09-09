Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) General Counsel Sells $102,167.85 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,950.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam Thorngate-Gottlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 5,945 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $76,987.75.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 1,560 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $23,088.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $12.64. 1,929,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,896. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $125,306,000. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,983,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,191,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 169.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,801,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,968 shares during the last quarter. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

