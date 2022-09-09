Creo Medical (LON:CREO) Shares Down 0.7%

Creo Medical Limited (LON:CREO – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.82). Approximately 30,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 98,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market capitalization of £123.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 96.

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Croma, an energy platform that powers a suite of multi-modal devices to optimize treatments for patients and physicians. The company also offers Speedboat Inject, an energy multimodality instrument for flexible endoscopy; Speedboat Slim, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave device for cutting and coagulation; MicroBlate Fine, a microwave needle ablation device; MicroBlate Flex, a flexible microwave ablation device; SlypSeal Flex, a flexible haemostasis device for the treatment of upper and lower GI bleeds; and SpydrBlade Flex, a flexible bipolar RF and microwave scissor device that grasps, cuts and, coagulates highlyperfused tissues.

