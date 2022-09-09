Critical Comparison: Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA) & Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Adara Acquisition (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) and Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Adara Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlane has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adara Acquisition alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adara Acquisition and Greenlane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adara Acquisition N/A N/A $3.24 million N/A N/A Greenlane $166.06 million 0.09 -$30.58 million ($15.67) -0.16

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adara Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greenlane.

65.9% of Adara Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of Greenlane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Adara Acquisition and Greenlane, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adara Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlane 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greenlane has a consensus target price of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,664.23%. Given Greenlane’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greenlane is more favorable than Adara Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adara Acquisition and Greenlane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adara Acquisition N/A -87.52% 2.72% Greenlane -27.61% -24.69% -17.27%

Summary

Greenlane beats Adara Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adara Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Greenlane

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise. It offers its products under the VIBES rolling papers, Pollen Gear, the Marley Natural accessory line, Aerospaced & Groove grinders, Marley Natural, K. Haring Glass Collections, Eyce silicone pipes, Higher Standards, and DaVinci vaporizers brands. The company also operates e-commerce websites, such as Vapor.com, Higherstandards.com, Aerospaced.com, DaVincivaporizer.com, Harringglass.com, Eycemolds.com, Vapor.ca, Vaposhop.com, and Puffitup.com. It serves customers through a network of 8,500 smoke shops, cannabis dispensaries, and specialty retailers. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Adara Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adara Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.