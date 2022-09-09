Critical Review: AppHarvest (APPH) and Its Peers

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 35 127 418 23 2.71

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 116.98%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.01%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -181.06% -13.90% -9.53%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s competitors have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.18

AppHarvest’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest competitors beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

