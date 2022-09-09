Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CW. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.64. The company had a trading volume of 178,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,226. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $113.04 and a one year high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

