CyberMiles (CMT) Trading Up 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $170,691.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CyberMiles

CMT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io/en-us.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications.The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions.The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

