Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,825,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,874,819.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 744,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,535. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -705.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 302.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,518,000 after acquiring an additional 405,162 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

