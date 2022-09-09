Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Dada Nexus accounts for approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DADA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 420,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DADA traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.80.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.37). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

